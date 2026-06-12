Gov. DeSantis In West Palm Beach To Announce Crackdown On Medicaid Fraud

A multi-pronged approach at cracking down on Medicaid fraud in Florida, announced by the Governor.
Ron DeSantis visited the Palm Beach County Health Care District on Friday to say that the bad guys have been getting out of control, but that time is coming to an end.
"Buckle up! Some of these guys that aren't behaving well...they're going to have a lot more to deal with, with these new reforms."
He was with the secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration to announce the measures the agency will be taking.
"AHCA is launching a pilot program with Centalink, a leading identity fraud detection company that specializes in uncovering sophisticated fraud schemes and verifying identities at scale."
The new measures also include the launch of a comprehensive statewide revalidation effort for all active Florida Medicaid providers. They will have to verify their credentials and identity. Those who don't follow the new rules will be removed from the program.
DeSantis made a point in saying the location where he made the announcement was not a coincidence.
"If you look around the country at fraud, there are certain hot spots in the United States. Unfortunately Southeast Florida is one of those. Maybe not as bad in Palm Beach as Miami but still I think all three of these."
The new steps are aimed at catching fraudsters BEFORE they act, rather than waiting until taxpayers are fleeced and then going after them.