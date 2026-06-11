Former Lab Beagle Found Dead Days After Adoption From Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Big Dog has been helping to rehome about 1,500 beagles from the Wisconsin facility, as part of a partnership with the Center for a Humane Economy.

Hundreds have been sent to the Loxahatchee rescue, where all adopters are provided with GPS tracking collars to help quickly locate the dogs if they escape. But Big Dog says that Omelette's adopter had not yet activated the tracking system.

Now, the organization is announcing a policy change. No dog will leave Big Dog Ranch Rescue's property until staff confirm that the GPS collar is fully installed, activated and functioning on the adopter's phone.