Former Lab Beagle Found Dead Days After Adoption From Big Dog Ranch Rescue

The folks at Big Dog Ranch Rescue are mourning the loss of one of the hundreds of beagles rescued from a research breeding facility in Wisconsin.
Omelette had been adopted out to a family in Boynton Beach just days before he escaped the home through a fence on Sunday night. Two days later, Omelette was found in a nearby canal and it's believed the dog fell victim to an alligator.
Big Dog has been helping to rehome about 1,500 beagles from the Wisconsin facility, as part of a partnership with the Center for a Humane Economy.
Hundreds have been sent to the Loxahatchee rescue, where all adopters are provided with GPS tracking collars to help quickly locate the dogs if they escape. But Big Dog says that Omelette's adopter had not yet activated the tracking system.
Now, the organization is announcing a policy change. No dog will leave Big Dog Ranch Rescue's property until staff confirm that the GPS collar is fully installed, activated and functioning on the adopter's phone.
The rescue is also urging all of those who have adopted the beagles to ensure their collars are properly set up and used at all times.