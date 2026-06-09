Today Marks Deadline For Filing Of Legal Briefing On Airport Noise

Today marks another step in the fight against flight restrictions that have pushed planes away from Mar-a-Lago and above some historic West Palm Beach neighborhoods that hadn't typically dealt with the noise.

There will be a legal briefing filed about efforts to remove those year-round restrictions when President Trump is not in town.

Today is the deadline for the town of Palm Beach, City of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County to file their joint legal arguments, which challenge the FAA from being able to impose the restrictions.

County Commissioner Gregg Weiss says the flight path change should not be in place when the president is not in the area.

The restrictions went into place in October.