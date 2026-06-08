This 36,000 Square Foot Mural Faces Turnpike Drivers In Martin County

There's a 36,000 square foot mural that Turnpike drivers can see in Martin County.

It's along the backside of the headquarters for H2Ocean in Stuart and was unveiled during a ceremony on Saturday.

The company makes sea salt-based health and personal care products and its CEO Eddie Kolos, who is also a marine biologist, tells CBS 12 News that the mural is part of an effort focused on protecting both land and water ecosystems.

"The details in it is really what is kind of expressing how the ecosystem works and why these animals were important to our land here on Planet Earth."