PBSO Says Goodbye To A Corporal Who Lost His Battle With Health Issues

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to a sworn member of the team who passed away following a long battle with health complications after a heart and kidney transplant.
A post on Facebook notes that Corporal Ray Ruby 'courageously battled through years of health challenges and passed away surrounded by family and friends.' It goes on to say that 'Whether in the classroom, on the range, or during a simple hallway conversation, Corporal Ruby had a remarkable ability to educate, inspire, and entertain those around him.'
The corporal was 64-years-old and was serving in PBSO's Training Divison at the time of his death on May 22nd.
He joined the agency in 1988 and previously served in road patrol, SWAT, the bike unit, dignitary protection and as a highly decorated K-9 handler and trainer.
We join the Sheriff's Office is saying "Rest easy, brother."