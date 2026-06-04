Sheriff Bradshaw: 'Go To The Mall. Enjoy Yourself' In Response To Takeover

One of those so-called 'teen takeovers' is being planned for the Mall at Wellington Green this afternoon. But Sheriff Ric Bradshaw tells me that people should not be concerned.

"Go to the mall, enjoy yourself."

The sheriff won't share all of the logistcs, but...

"A, we're monitoring it. B, it doesn't seem to be getting a lot of traction on social media and that's how they gather up. Our intelligence people have been monitoring that."

He adds that his agency will have all of the resources needed to keep people safe.

"We talked to the mall. You know, that's a private property. All they got to do is say 'We don't want you there. You're causing a problem with egress, ingress with people or a disturbance' and we'll get everybody off the property."