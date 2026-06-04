AG Uthmeier: St. Lucie HOA Won't Enforce Gun Ban In Common Areas

Uthmeier also tells Florida residents who have contacted him about their HOAs trying to enforce similar bans that he is aware of the issue.

A letter was sent to Tradition residents last month, reminding them that carrying a firearm, whether openly or concealed, was not permitted in common areas of the community in Port St. Lucie.

Police said they would not enforce the policy as they enforce state law, not the rules of homeowners associations. Uthmeier later got involved, saying the ban violated state law and could result in legal action.