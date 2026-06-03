Black Bear Sighting In Port St. Lucie Concerns Neighbors

A rare black bear sighting along the Treasure Coast.
A resident in the Town Park community of Tradition captured video of a bear running through her neighborhood yesterday.
Experts say while seeing black bears on the East Coast is not common, it's not unherad of. The bears become more active as they search for food and occasional visits to residential neighborhoods can occur.
Jessica Visser told CBS 12 News that at first, she thought she was hallucinating. Then she thought it was a dog, but soon realized it was too big to be a dog.
Police in Port St. Lucie say they are aware of the sighting and continue to monitor the area.
Residents are urged to take basic precautions to avoid attracting the animal. Those include locking up your trash and not making it accessible.
The Town Park HOA put out a message to residents saying the bear had been spotted there over the past copule of mornings and that the FWC is aware.