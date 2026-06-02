91 Firefighters Sworn In To The New Jupiter Fire Rescue Dept.

Nearly a hundred firefighters are now sworn-in to protect residents of one small town in Palm Beach County.

"It is my honor to introduce for the very first time your Jupiter Fire Rescue firefighters!"

The 91 new firefighters took the stage at the Maltz Jupiter Theater to cheers yesterday after being sworn in by the town's new Fire Chief Darrel Donatto.

Among the speakers in attendance were Florida's Chief Financial Officer, but more importantly for these purposes, our state's Fire Marshal, Blaise Ingoglia.