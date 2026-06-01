Boca Raton Catholic School Teacher Arrested On Child Porn Charges

A now-former Catholic school teacher and football coach is facing charges for possession and distribution of child porn.

Patrick Russell is accused of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, using an encrypted messaging act called Zangi. A federal defense attorney who has no connection to the case tells CBS 12 News that is now on the radar of federal authorities.

"It's being used to greatly proliferate, according to the Department of Justice, the transmission, the production, the receipt, and possession of child pornography."

David Tarras says the feds want to regulate apps like Zangi.

Russell is also accused of making sexual comments about students at Saint Andrews School in Boca Raton and discussing tricking them into sending him explicit photos.

The school has since fired Russell and removed him from its website.