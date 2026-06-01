AG Uthmeier Announces Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Dangers To Kids

While speaking at his West Palm Beach office, Uthmeier says kids are getting hurt, parents are getting deceived and the AI company is going to have to pay.

He wants Chat GPT to add parental controls to protect children.

Currently, Uthmeier says OpenAI advertises that it will hide conversations it has with kids, with no way for parents to request access.

An agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was with Uthmeier.

“Today’s AI companies have largely assisted with the evolution of the digital playground. Protecting our children means teaching them to navigate not just the real people behind the screens, but the artificial minds engineered to mimic them,” said FDLE Special Agent in Charge Mike Duffey. “Parental vigilance must shift from simply monitoring who our children talk to, to ensuring they understand what they are talking to—because a machine programmed to please can never replace the safety of human boundaries.”

Florida law prohibits unfair and defective trade practices. The complaint alleges that OpenAI’s conduct causes ongoing harm to Floridians and demands accountability. The State seeks damages on behalf of the people of Florida and an end to the deceptive and dangerous practices outlined in the complaint.

Last month, the Office of Statewide Prosecution launched a criminal investigation after prosecutors reviewed chat logs between ChatGPT and Phoenix Ikner, the gunman who opened fire at Florida State University on April 17, 2025, claiming two lives and injuring several others. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

Click Here to read the full complaint from the State of Florida against Altman and OpenAI.