4 Time Stanley Cup Champ Found Dead By Suicide In Family's Furniture Store

The body of a four-time Stanley Cup champion hockey player has been found in Palm Beach County.

Sheriff's officials say Claude Lemieux committed suicide inside the Andros Home furniture showroom along Congress Avenue in Lake Park early Thursday morning. The store was owned by Lemieux and his wife.

The man's son found him after he didn't return home.

Lemieux was a second round pick by the Montreal Candiens in 1983 and also played for the New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche over his 21-year career. He was recently in Montreal, taking part in a ceremonial torch appearance for the Canadiens ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Lemieux is survived by his wife Deborah and four children. They include former New York Rangers player Brendan Lemieux.