'Palm Beach Pete' Says He's Running For Mayor

A man who became famous for looking like a late convicted sex offender claims to be getting into politics.
Back in March, this man became an internet sensation.
"I'm not Jeffrey Epstein. I'm Palm Beach Pete!"
71-year-old Peter Simel made that announcement after someone posted video of him with the caption reading that he was Jeffrey Epstein, who has been dead since 2019.
"My video went viral because some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95."
Now 'Palm Beach Pete' says he will be running to become mayor of Palm Beach in 2028.
The County Supervisor of Elections has not confirmed whether Simel filled out his paperwork but Pete made the announcement from an "X" account, under the username @not_jeffepstein.