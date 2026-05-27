Sheriff: Wrong Way Driver Was 'Frequent Flyer' With 25 Year Arrest History

Martin County's sheriff calls a wrong-way driver who was killed in a head-on collision a "frequent flyer," meaning he had been arrested multiple times.

A majority of those arrests came in Palm Beach County, where 43-year-old Walter Turner was first spotted driving in the wrong direction along U.S. One, as officers pursued him for over 16 miles until he crashed into another vehicle in Hobe Sound.

Martin Sheriff John Budensiek says Turner's mother claims her son had been "falling apart" since his father died last year.

"She says that he'd been off his medication, acting extremely erratic, leading up to what took place on Sunday."

Turner's arrest history dates back 25 years, including drug-related cases and allegations of violence.

Four people in the other vehicle were hospitalized but are expected to survive.

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