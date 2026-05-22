Memorial Day Ceremonies & Tributes In The Palm Beaches

Here are some of the places you can go and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom on this Memorial Day:

South Florida National Cemetery hosts its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the cemetery in Lake Worth on Monday at 9 a.m.

Palm Beach Gardens: The city hosts a wreath-laying ceremony with the police and fire-rescue honor guard at the Veterans Plaza Amphitheater (10500 N. Military Trail) on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Wellington: American Legion Post 390 hosts a parade starting at 8:15 a.m. at the Wellington Village Hall, followed by a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the Wellington Veterans Memorial.

Royal Palm Beach: A morning service with continental breakfast and a tribute ceremony takes place at the Veterans Park Amphitheater at 9:00 a.m.

Lake Park: A solemn ceremony honoring those who died serving the country takes place at Kelsey Park starting at 11:00 a.m.

Deerfield Beach: A morning ceremony honoring and remembering the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States starting at 10am.

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