WATCH: Palm Beach Sheriff: 'No Immigration Sweeps'

He says that everyone they come into contact with during a call for service is checked out...

"And if it comes back that you're wanted or there's a hold for immigration because you're here illegally, we can't just say 'Have a nice day. See you later!' The law is very specific on this. There's a state statute passed by the Legislature and the governor has told us you will enforce it...period."

The sheriff once again makes it clear that he's personally more concerned about removing violent illegal immigrants who are committing other crimes.

"And I'm sorry if you're here illegally and it needs to be straightened out. There's a difference between somebody that snuck across the Border and somebody that didn't get their green card. We get that."

But again, he points out that under law, his deputies must cooperate with ICE.