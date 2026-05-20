Proposal Could Leave Treasure Coast With No Indoor Shopping Malls

There could be no traditional shopping malls left on the Treasure Coast if a proposal goes through in Martin County.

A newly released redevelopment study calls for gradually replacing large portions of the indoor Treasure Coast Square mall in Jensen Beach with green space, apartments and an amphitheater.

While Macy's would be turned into housing, Dillard's, JCPenney, Regal Cinemas and the Elev-8 Fun entertainment center could remain, integrated into the redesigned property. But the traditional indoor corridors would eventually be demolished in favor of a CityPlace-style atmosphere.

The study points out that the mall has struggled with declining property value and changing consumer habits are facing malls around the nation.

It's very early in the process and no formal redevelopment application has been submitted.

Work is already underway to redevelop the Indian River Mall in Vero Beach. That is being transformed into an outdoor retail hub.