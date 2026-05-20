Martin County Votes To Revisit Quiet Zones Along FEC Tracks

The Martin County Commission will reconsider establishing quiet zones along the 27 FEC railroad crossings in the county. Commissioners voted 3-2 last night to add the item to the agenda of a future meeting, but will wait until a representative from the Federal Railroad Administration can be present.

The County Commission meeting was crowded with residents who live near the tracks and hear horns blowing throughout the day and night.

A petition has collected more than 3,000 signatures to pursuade the county to allow train engineers to not blow their horns under normal circumstances.

Residents say the issue got a lot worse once Brightline's 30 trains started moving through daily.