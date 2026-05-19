DHS Asks Sheriff To Hold Illegal Immigrant Accused Of Child Sexual Assault

The Department of Homeland Security is asking Martin County Sheriff's officials to not release from jail an illegal immigrant who is charged with sexual battery on a 12-year-old girl.

20-year-old Henry Perez-Roblero was arrested last week and accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl who he knew through her family.

Investigators believe it had been happening since the girl was 10 and the victim's mother caught them in the act.

DHS says Perez-Roblero, a Guatemalan national, entered the U.S. illegally in Arizona as an unaccompanied minor in 2021 and was released by the Biden administration. An Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal in January of last year.