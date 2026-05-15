New 85-Foot Tall Bridge Opens In Fort Pierce

The new North Causeway Bridge connecting Fort Pierce to North Hutchinson Island is officially open to traffic.

The new fixed-span bridge replaces the aging drawbridge along State Road A1A over the Intracoastal.

The bridge features one lane in each direction and an 85-foot clearance designed to allow most boats to pass underneath without stopping vehicle traffic.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the project is aimed at improving safety and reducing delays for both drivers and boaters.

The bridge also includes protected sidewalks, bike lanes and a shared-use path.

But not everything is open yet. FDOT says some pedestrian features, including the observation deck, will remain closed as crews continue work. Foot traffic is also being detoured to the south sidewalk during ongoing construction.