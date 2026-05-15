Join The Premier Fitness Party In Downtown West Palm Beach

An event organizers call the downtown 'fitness and wellness party' is back, and at a new location in West Palm Beach.
"Sunset Sweat," presented by the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority in partnership with The Cold Collective, is happening Monday May 18th.
This time, its being held on the Great Lawn at the famous Downtown West Palm Waterfront.
Tiffany Faublas, Director of Communications and Strategy for the city's Downtown Development Authority, says that among the activities and classes you can engage in are yoga, HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), dance cardio, strength training, and you can even get a massage while you're there during the event.
All of the exercise classes are led by the top local trainers and designed for every level. This is NOT just for those who are already physically fit.
Faublas tells us that there will be several vendors on hand, many of them businesses from the downtown area, with fitness-related products and services.
'Sunset Sweat' is free to attend, but registration is required.
Registration begins at 5 p.m. and classes start at 6 p.m. They wrap up at 8:30 p.m.
Parking is available at the city-owned garage at the corner of Banyan Boulevard and Narcissus Avenue and the City Hall Parking Garage.
Find more details at DowntownWPB.com/SunsetSweat or follow the Downtown Development Authority on all social media platforms: @DowntownWPB.