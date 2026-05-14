Report: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies From Injuries Sustained In Wrong-Way Crash

A three-year-old boy who was critically injured in a wrong-way crash along the Turnpike has died.

CBS 12 News reports that the family of Kylo Rogers says the child passed away this morning as a result from his injuries sustained in the accident that happened in Indian River County last Saturday night.

FHP says the boy's mother, Lauren Rogers of Fort Pierce, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a minivan. The 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers' other child, a five-year-old, survived with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, and three passengers were also injured.

The crash remains under investigation.