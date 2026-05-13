PBSO Teams Up With Dozens Of Houses Of Worship To Form Alert System

Dozens of religious facilities are now part of a new program with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
A new 'Houses of Worship,' or 'HOW,' Alert Notification System launches today that will notify churches, synagogues and other places of worship by text, phone call and email when a potentially dangerous incident occurs within a quarter-mile of their location.
"This isn't the best intelligence that you can get. This is a fast response."
Kevin Stanfill with the PBSO Homeland Security Bureau tells CBS 12 News that the system is designed to provide real-time alerts for incidents that could escalate to violence and allow organizations to respond quickly.
Faith leaders from across the county took part in security training yesterday, to learn how to engage with the alert system.