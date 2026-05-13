Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O'Leary Attends The Governor's Hurricane Conference

A shark is spotted at the Governor's Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach.
Entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary from 'Shark Tank' spoke to a crowd of emergency managers from across the country. He's a South Florida resident since 2024 and has a new-found interest in Hurricane Season.
There's also this...
"I'm very proud that my son and his partner are now part of this industry. They are introducing a new innovation, Uplift Microhomes, a 60 square foot microhome solution...immediate self-sufficiency in a disaster zone."
Uplift Microhomes has a booth at the conference this week.
Trevor O'Leary and Charlie Nitschelm recently won the Innovation Award at MIT for the forklift-deployable, battery-powered microhomes that are designed for rapid disaster relief housing.
This is the last year that the Governor's Hurricane Conference is being held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. It moves to Orlando in 2027 after several years in West Palm Beach.