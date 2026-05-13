Eleven People On Small Plane That Crashed Off Coast Of Vero Beach

Eleven people survived a plane crash off the coast of the Treasure Coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirms they rescued that updated number of people from a small aircraft that was about 50 miles east of Vero Beach Regional Airport just after 12 noon on Tuesday.

Initial reports stated that ten people were rescued from the plane, which had taken off from Marsh Harbour Airport en route to Grand Bahama International Airport.

The pilot declared an emergency and then lost communication with air traffic control.

Three of the eleven people on board are said to be in serious condition and all of the survivors were taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.