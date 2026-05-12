Illegal Immigrant Held On ICE Detainer After Discovery Of 31,000 Pills

A man in the country illegally is in custody after a traffic stop along the Treasure Coast.

When deputies pulled over Zolton Otto Gonoczi for speeding and weaving through traffic along I-95 yesterday, they discovered more than 31,000 illegal pills inside his vehicle.

The 36-year-old allegedly said he was "just doing his job."

During their investigation, deputies learned the Hungarian national had a suspended driver's license in both New York and Florida.

Officials say the drugs in his possession included methamphetamine and other pills in the category of depressants known as benzodiazepines. Some of those pills are allegedly tied to past overdose deaths in the area.

Gonoczi told deputies that he had picked up a package in Miami and was on his way to drop it off in Daytona Beach. He also admitted to making similar trips in the past.

He's now being held on an ICE detainer.