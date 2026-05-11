MS-13 Gang Member & Illegal Immigrant Nabbed In Palm Beach County

ICE reports that a confirmed MS-13 gang member and illegal immigrant was arrested in Palm Beach County.

The takedown happened last month. 31-year-old Luis Merary Peralta-Sevilla, a Honduran national, was taken into custody during a traffic stop, with the help of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

ICE officials say his truck was seized "due to violations related to driving without a valid license."

Peralta-Sevilla first entered the country illegally in 2013 and Border Patrol agents encountered him in the Texas Rio Grande Valley, acknowledging that he was illegally present in the U.S.

A DOJ immigration judge then granted him bond and he remained in the U.S. pending removal proceedings.

The man's next scheduled immigration court hearing was scheduled for next April.

An active deportation process is now underway.