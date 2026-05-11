House Oversight Committee Democrats In Palm Beach For Epstein Hearing

The Jeffrey Epstein case will be the focus of a congressional hearing in Palm Beach today.

House Oversight Committee Democrats are holding a field hearing in the area where Epstein's crimes first came to light and where prosecutors struck a sweetheart deal with the sex offender back in 2008.

Epstein spent just over a year on work release.

Central Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost will be taking part in the hearing. He is the lone Florida Democrat on the panel.

Other Florida Democrats who will take part include Lois Frankel whose congressional district includes Palm Beach.

The committee members will hear from Epstein victims and witnesses.

The hearing carries no subpoena power so those who appear will do so voluntarily.