Miss America Pageant To Be Held In West Palm Beach For First Time Ever

This year, Miss America will be crowned in South Florida.

The 2026 Miss America pagaent is headed to West Palm Beach for the first time in its history.

The Miss America Organization says the event will run from August 28th through September 6th at various venues including the Palm Beach County Convention Center and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, which is right across the street.

The move from Orlando last year, will bring contestants, families, fans and national attention to Palm Beach County for over a week of events, culminating in the crowning of the 99th Miss America.

Local tourism officials say it highlights the area's ability to stage world-class events.