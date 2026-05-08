Martin County Man Arrested After Puppy Is Exposed To Cocaine

A puppy is recovering from what authorities say was exposure to cocaine and its owner is facing charges of animal cruelty.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says neighbors spotted 62-year-old John Sparhawk of Jensen Beach, holding a screaming five-month-old beagle and pug mix above his head while strangling the dog.

The man allegedly told the witnesses that the puppy was having a seizure, before walking away with a suggestion that they take the dog to a veterinarian. Another witnesses reports seeing Sparhawk choking the puppy with its leash.

Deputies rushed the dog to a vet, where tests showed that cocaine caused the medical episode.

The puppy is now in the custody of the local Humane Society.