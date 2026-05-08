Brightline Plans To Pursue Stuart Station Despite FEC Objections

Brightline officials say they are moving ahead with plans to build a train station in Martin County, despite objections from the Florida East Coast Railway.

The high-speed rail line says it reviewed a letter sent by the FEC to Stuart city leaders and claims those objections lack merit. Brightline says the proposed station would fully comply with all U.S. Coast Guard rules, including those tied to the St. Lucie River railroad bridge.

FEC owns the tracks that Brightline runs on and has told the city that it does not support a train station in Stuart, warning that stopping trains there could keep the railroad bridge down longer than allowed, which would interfere with boat traffic and federal navigation requirements.

It's also come to light recently that Brightline is nearing bankruptcy.