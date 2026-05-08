Florida News

Florida News

 

97 More Beagles At Big Dog Where Mama Dog Adoption Special Is Underway

By Joel Malkin
Beagles Rescued By Big Dog Ranch

Photo: CBS 12

There are 97 more beagles at a Palm Beach County animal shelter.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has received the latest round of dogs freed from a Wisconsin breeder connected to animal testing labs, bringing the total to just under 400.

The beagles are a small portion of the 1,500 rescued from that breeder as part of an agreement with a nationwide nonprofit.

Big Dog in Loxahatchee Groves will be getting more of the dogs but workers there say they are "tapped out" and need to make room, while the beagles are being readied for adoption.

So the rescue is hosting a Mother's Day-focused event. They're lowering the adoption fee from $250 to $100 through Monday on female dogs that have mothered puppies.

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content

 