PBSO Holds Its Annual Memorial Service For Fallen Deputies

The event was complete with the playing of Taps, a flag raising ceremony, the release of doves and the announcement of the names of all 20 deputies who have died in the line of duty throughout the history of the Sheriff's Office.

A flower was placed in front of the pictures of each of the deputies lost as their names were called. They started with George C. Douglas, who made the ultimate sacrifice back in August of 1921 and concluded with the three motor deputies who were killed while on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard near Lion Country Safari in November of 2024.

They are Corporal Luis Paez Jr., Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller Jr. and Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz.

We've reported that the driver who lost control of the wheel and slammed into those deputies is now facing vehicular homicide charges.

More law enforcement memorials are coming as National Police Week gets underway on Sunday, and ceremonies and observances will take place across the country.