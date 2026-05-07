Former Florida Corrections Officer Charged With Armed Bank Robbery

A former state Department of Corrections officer is charged with robbing a bank.

47-year-old Mary Adolphus of Port St. Lucie was arrested at Miami International Airport while police say she was attempting to flee the country.

Police Chief Leo Niemczyk says the woman robbed a PNC Bank on Gatlin Blvd. in Port St. Lucie last June, passing a note to a teller that indicated she had a weapon, before fleeing with about $2,000.

"It was a bb gun. We did recover that gun yesterday. It was in that large white bag that she was carrying."

The chief says Adolphus was difficult to pin down for an interview, even though she was a suspect early on. That's because she kept leaving the country for Jamaica during the investigative phase.