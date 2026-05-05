Local State Representative Helps Displaced Spirit Workers

District 89 Rep. Debra Tendrich says her office is doing what they can to assist.

"We're also working to partner with the local business community and help connect them with available job opportunities, along with other local organizations that do help with job placement."

She's asking Palm Beach County employees who have job openings to let her office know so she can compile a list to share to all displaced Spirit employees.

Spirit Airlines employees seeking assistance or employers wishing to submit job openings can contact the Office of State Representative Debra Tendrich at 561-954-0850 or by email at Debra.Tendrich@FLHouse.gov.