House Committee Visiting Palm Beach To Probe Epstein Case

A Congressional committee will be visiting Palm Beach County as part of the probe into the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will be convening victims, witnesses and lawmakers to examine abuses tied to the late sex offender and how authorities handled his case.

Ranking Democrat Representative Robert Garcia will lead the field hearing next Tuesday. He'll be joined by fellow Democrats on the committee and other Democrat members of Congress from Florida.

Garcia says Palm Beach is where Epstein's crimes first came to light and where prosecutors struck a sweetheart deal that allowed the money manager to avoid serious jail time.