Spokesman: 'America's Mayor' Giuliani Recovering From Pneumonia

Ted Goodman adds that Giuliani had been diagnosed with restrictive airway disease after the 9/11 attacks and says that condition adds "complications to any respiratory illness," which caused Giuliani to be quickly overwhelmed by the viral lung infection.

The Palm Beach Post reports he is being treated at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach

Goodman says 81-year-old Giuliani needed a ventilator but is now breathing on his own with his family and doctor by his side.

A statement from Sunday only noted that Giuliani was at a Florida hospital in critical condition.