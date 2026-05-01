Woman Charged In Death Of 3 PBSO Deputies Held On $750K Bond

A driver charged with vehicular homicide for killing three Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies is being held on $750,000 bond.

32-year-old Corrinne Blue made her first court appearance this morning after being arrested yesterday for the crash that happened along western Southern Boulevard back in November of 2024. The crash occurred near Lion Country Safari.

Attorney Scott Richardson represents the family of Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller.

"We really do appreciate the State Attorney's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol for everything they've done to bring it to this point and we do trust the court system and believe in the court system and believe that justice will be served in the end."

Waller, along with fellow Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz and Corporal Luis Paez, were on the shoulder of the roadway when Blue's SUV veered off the road and slammed into them. FHP says she was speeding and trying to drive around a slower vehicle at the time.

The nurse had just finished an all-night shift at the Cleveland Clinic Weston's emergency room, according to the just-released arrest affidavit.

It took nearly a year and a half for the charges to be filed in this case and former Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg explains why.

"If you charge first and ask questions later, you're going to lose the case."

He goes further while speaking with CBS 12 News:

"You've got to show that this person operated her vehicle with a willful or wanton disregard to the safety of others and that is a heavy burden."

Prosecutors asked a judge that if Blue is able to post bond, she be relegated to house arrest and not be able to drive a vehicle while she's awaiting trial.