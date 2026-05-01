Former Boca Raton Mayor Announces Run For New Congressional District

In his statement, Singer writes that "It has been the highest honor to serve our community for more than a decade, and he says his mission remains to bring common-sense solutions and America First policies that protect our families, our safety, and our livelihood."

Singer was initially planning to run in a GOP primary for Congressional District 23, where Democrat Jared Moskowitz is currently serving, but with the newly redrawn map, that district become vastly different. It will no longer run through parts of Broward and portions of southern Palm Beach counties, and will instead begin near Delray Beach and run north to Riviera Beach.

Governor DeSantis says he will sign that new congressional map quickly.