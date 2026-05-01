Beefed Up Security & Protest Outside Kravis Center For Trump's Speech

After President Trump speaks about his economic agenda in The Villages this afternoon, he heads to West Palm Beach where his detractors will be waiting.

The president is the keynote speaker at tonight's Forum Club of the Palm Beaches event at the Kravis Center, where his opponents will be gathering.

A so-called "Reject Trump" rally is being held outside the venue, with a social media post saying they will protest "as close as we can get," noting that it will be fluid due to PBSO and Secret Service restrictions.

The protest is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., while Trump's speech is expected to start sometime after 6 o'clock. The official timing of the Forum Club event is 6:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., while the most recent guidance to attendees has been to arrive by 5:30 p.m., presumably to allow time for security screening.

This speech and the visit to a charter school in The Villages earlier are the president's first two major public appearances away from the White House since the latest attempt on his life at last Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.

The "Reject Trump" event is organized by Palm Beach Indivisibles, a local chapter of the larger Indivisibles organization, which helped to organize the recent "No Kings" rallies.

There will also likely be Trump supporters counter-protesting and it will be up to law enforcement to keep them separated.

If you are not attending the Forum Club event or the protest, you are advised to avoid Okeechobee Boulevard in the area of the Kravis Center, as traffic is expected to be backed up much worse than usual.

The Kravis Center released this written statement: "Enhanced security measures will be in place across the Kravis Center campus. Guests attending scheduled performances should expect increased security screening, traffic control and parking guidance that may result in delays. All events will proceed as scheduled; however, patrons are encouraged to allow additional time for arrival, as parking may be limited. The Okeechobee Boulevard entrance will be closed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Access to the parking garage will be via Tamarind Avenue or Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Way. Rideshare and valet drop-off will be available on South Sapodilla Avenue."