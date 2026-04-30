Bomb Squad Searches U-Haul Truck Left Near WPB Location Where Trump Will Be

Police in West Palm Beach say President Trump's upcoming speech had no bearing on how they handled a bomb scare investigation today.

A U-Haul truck was left unattended at a park, about a half mile from the Kravis Center where the president will be giving a keynote address on Friday.

Bomb-sniffing dogs alerted officers and the Sheriff's bomb squad unit was called out. A sweep of the truck turned up fireworks and the city's police chief says that everything was handled the way it should be.

"The protocols we put in place worked and we did identify the renter. We subsequently were able to contact the renter. The renter came on scene."

Chief Tony Araujo says the busy Okeechobee Boulevard was shut down for about three hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

Araujo says the investigation came down to standard protocol. He said "Anytime there's a dignitary in town, whether it's a president, we would have done this regardless, because it seemed out of place."