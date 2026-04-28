Riviera Beach Will Not Renew Contract For City Manager Jonathan Evans

After a tense City Council meeting it became clear that the embattled Riviera Beach city manager is on his way out.

In a 3 to 2 vote during last night's special meeting, the City Council votes to not renew Jonathan Evans' contract when it expires in July. That came after public comments from residents both in support of and against Evans.

Some council members and residents recently raised concerns about Evans' leadership, including allegations of employee mistreatment.

Councilmembers are considering a proposal to give him a mutual separation agreement that could take place immediately. A vote will be taken during next Wednesday's (May6) meeting.

The city fired Evans once before, in 2017 and then hired him back two years later and paid him a $190,000 legal settlement for the termination.

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