Florida's Elected Officials React To Latest Attempted Trump Assassination

Reaction coming in from elected officials in Florida to the latest attempt on President Trump's life.
Florida's two U.S. senators are weighing in.
Rick Scott says he's "incredibly grateful for the heroic and dedicated work of the Secret Service" and notes he and his wife Anne are keeping everyone in their prayers.
Ashley Moody on "X" says she's "Thankful for the quick and brave response of the Secret Service and law enforcement."
Palm Beach Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel says "Respectful discourse-not violence-must guide us forward," adding "The violence has to stop."
Frankel and other Democrats across Florida have continued to vote against funding the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the Secret Service.
Senator Scott says he hopes the Democrats will finally fund the agency after Saturday's night's violence.
A California man is accused of storming into a Washington hotel while the White House Correspondents' Dinner was underway with President Trump in attendance, along with several members of his cabinet.
Secret Service says the man was armed with two guns and several knives and wound up engaging in gunfire with agents before being taken into custody.
31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance is being charged with attempt to assassinate the President of the United States. During his arraignment in a Washington, DC federal court today, Allen was also charged with transportation of a firearm/ammo in interstate commerce, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.
The assassination charge carries a maximum of life, and the other counts carry a maximum of ten years behind bars.