Stephen Ross Pledges $30 Million Toward Controversial WPB Revamp Plan

While Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is busy with the NFL Draft, his real estate development company is in the middle of a bit of controversy in West Palm Beach.
Related Ross is pledging $30 million to a privately funded redevelopment of the city's downtown waterfront area and some fear it will lead to the replacement of popular establishments. Those include E.R. Bradley's Saloon.
"Residents want a more engaging, more open and better connected waterfront. One that reflects who we are as a city and reflects our quality of life."
Mayor Keith James shares an online video update, outlining the proposal, which he says is in its early stages and no decisions have been made.
He says it's based on resident feedback gathered over several years of public engagement and vows not to engage in eminent domain.
The owners of E.R. Bradley’s, which opened in 1984, say they’re opposed to any changes to their property. In fact, the daughter of the family that built E.R. Bradley's Saloon says on social media that "This is not the path forward."