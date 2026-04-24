Stephen Ross Pledges $30 Million Toward Controversial WPB Revamp Plan

While Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is busy with the NFL Draft, his real estate development company is in the middle of a bit of controversy in West Palm Beach.

Related Ross is pledging $30 million to a privately funded redevelopment of the city's downtown waterfront area and some fear it will lead to the replacement of popular establishments. Those include E.R. Bradley's Saloon.

"Residents want a more engaging, more open and better connected waterfront. One that reflects who we are as a city and reflects our quality of life."