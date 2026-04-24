Man Who Murdered Palm Beach Gardens Teen Files Appeal

Just two days after he was sentenced, homeless drifter Semmie Williams is filing for an appeal.

The 43-year-old will be given a public defender in his attempts to overturn his conviction and 35-year-sentence for murdering a Palm Beach Gardens teen back in 2021.

14-year-old Ryan Rogers was on a bike ride when a chance encounter with Williams led to the man stabbing him to death.

He shouted incoherently in the courtroom Wednesday, continuing to proclaim his innocence and saying the cops set him up.

A judge says he doesn't have the money to hire private legal representation. Williams will stay in custody while the appeal plays out.