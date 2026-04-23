Landmark Roxy's Pub In West Palm Beach Is 'In Custody Of' PBSO

The oldest bar in the city of West Palm Beach is at risk of being closed and sold.

The Sheriff's office has posted a notice of levy on the front door of Roxy's Pub, tied to a nearly $1.2 million judgement from a lawsuit.

A patron sued the establishment after being injured in a bar fight six years ago. But Roxy's owners have not paid any of the money that a jury ruled last year they must pay.

A judge has directed PBSO to seize the property and the notice on the door says it is now "in the custody of" the Sheriff's Office and is "to be sold." There is an auction set for June 2nd if the debt is not paid.

Meanwhile, Roxy's remains open on Clematis Street.

The business was first founded as an illegal speakeasy during Prohibition in 1934 and was renamed Roxy's Pub in the 1980s.