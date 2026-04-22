Small Town Votes Against Entering New Contract With PBSO

Leaders in Loxahatchee Groves vote against doing a new contract with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

They decided last night to wait until they have more information.

The biggest issue is how to cover the costs of a new contract, which would be about $328,000 for the rest of the year.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the town will have issues should they not do a new contract.

"If they want to get back to where they have the dedicated people, pay us the money they owe us and re-do another contract, we're fine with that. If they don't, then we're going to go forward with the legal process and have them decertified as a town.

State law requires Loxahatchee Groves to provide residents with dedicated law enforcement patrols either through its own police department or through the sheriff's office.