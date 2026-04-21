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Racial Slurs Found On Public Park Chalkboard In Port St. Lucie

By Joel Malkin
Racial Slurs Found On Park Chalkboard

Photo: CBS 12

Racial slurs left scrawled on a public chalkboard spark an investigation.

Port St. Lucie Police say the words "KKK 4 Life" were found on the chalkboard at Pioneer Park Sunday.

The board is designed by the city for public use, so police not the expressions written are generally considered a form of free expression. But the use of a racial slur violates city policies for engaging in activities at public parks.

That means the person who wrote the phrase could face consequences, including a ban from city parks for up to one year.

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