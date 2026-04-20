Arrest Report: Road Rage Leads To Fatal Shooting Of FedEx Worker

Road rage appears to have sparked the deadly shooting of a FedEx worker in Riviera Beach last week.

The arrest report just released states that the suspect, 25-year old Tyler Vidro shot at 35-year-old Nathaniel Padgett at the FedEx distribution center Thursday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Padgett's girlfriend was in his FedEx truck as a passenger when she says Vidro was following them closely on their way to the distribution center and once they arrived Padgett and the suspect got into a confrontation.

Vidro claims he felt threatened and had to fire at the victim. But witnesses say that Vidro kept provoking Padgett before the gunfire.

Vidro is being held without bond on a first degree murder charge and now faces an additional charge of aggravated stalking.