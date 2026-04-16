LISTEN: Sheriff On Why Loxahatchee Groves May Re-Enter Contract With PBSO

We're getting some insight into why the Town of Loxahatchee Groves may be discussing doing a new contract with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Late last year, the town stopped paying on their years-long contract to have PBSO provide them with dedicated deputy patrols. Then they voted to cancel the contract altogether.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says one thing the town may not have considered is a state law requiring it as an incorporated municipality to have either their own police department or a contract with his agency.

"We hired outside counsel and we sent a letter to the governor's office and told them they're in violation and that they should not be a town anymore."